Homes needed for 12 very sick but affectionate ‘smooshy-faced’ Himalayan cats

The organization charged with preventing cruelty to animals in B.C. is in need of homes for 12 very sick, but affectionate Himalayan cats.

The 16-year-old felines, some “very emaciated,” were dropped off at the BC SPCA’s Sea to Sky shelter on April 19. Their owner was no longer able to care for them and surrendered them, according to shelter manager Krista Larson.

“They have skin infections due to the severe matting of their fur, fleas, ear mites and dental issues, including broken and missing teeth,” she said in a Friday news release.

“Some will have to have tooth extractions and all of them need dental cleaning for heavy tartar.”

View image in full screen The BC SPCA is caring for 12 ageing Himalayan cats from B.C.’s North Shore, believed to be mates from two separate litters. Handout/BC SPCA

There are nine females and three males in the group. Larson said the males are neutered, but the females need to be spayed. They are believed to mates from two different litters, she told Global News.

“They live very communally so they are very bonded together,” she explained.

“So we are looking at adopting them out in pairs of two. Because they are senior cats, whoever adopts them obviously needs to know there may be other vet care down the road.”

The cats are expected to recover and Larson said most of their blood work results were very encouraging. There are no major “red flags” long-term, she added.

She described them as sweet, big fans of chin rubs and butt scratches, and good pets for owners who are able to offer regular grooming to the “long-haired and smooshy-faced” felines.

“They were definitely grumpy cats when they came in because of their various issues,” she said in the release. “We have seen a huge improvement in their temperament since they have been getting adequate amounts of food and medical attention.”

The BC SPCA has previously said the need for its services has grown in recent years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and “unprecedented natural disasters.”

The society assisted a record-breaking 118,917 domestic, farm and wild animals across the province in 2021, nearly 22,000 more animals than in 2020. It also provided 12,418 nights of free emergency boarding to pets whose families were displaced by wildfires and floods, and helped rescue and feed animals “behind evacuation lines.”

Anyone who is able to home or support the Himalayan cats is asked to visit spca.bc.ca/emergency-alert.