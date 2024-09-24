Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Vancouver to boost Gastown policing, in bid ‘to bring back a sense of safety’: Mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2024 8:11 pm
1 min read
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim waits to speak during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says they are taking immediate steps to improve public safety in the Gastown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim waits to speak during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says they are taking immediate steps to improve public safety in the Gastown neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city is taking immediate steps to improve public safety in the Gastown neighbourhood.

Sim says the city will work with the Vancouver Police Department to establish a community policing centre in Gastown as residents and businesses there say they want increased visibility of officers.

A statement from Sim said more focused attention will be brought to the area using several police resources and tactics.

Click to play video: 'Caught on video: Disturbing incident in Gastown'
Caught on video: Disturbing incident in Gastown

He said the approach will address street-entrenched offenders and help the business community with violent robberies associated with repeat shoplifters.

Story continues below advertisement

While Gastown is a draw for tourists, it also neighbours the Downtown Eastside, and Sim’s statement says they are confident the added police presence will bring immediate relief and a sense of security.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sim says the city has heard the residents of Gastown and surrounding communities “loud and clear” that it wants action to address street disorder.

“These two steps are not a silver bullet and more will need to be done to bring back a sense of safety in your neighbourhood,” Sim said in the statement.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s controversial Gastown pedestrian pilot coming to an end'
Vancouver’s controversial Gastown pedestrian pilot coming to an end
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices