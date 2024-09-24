Vancouver to boost Gastown policing, in bid ‘to bring back a sense of safety’: Mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city is taking immediate steps to improve public safety in the Gastown neighbourhood.

Sim says the city will work with the Vancouver Police Department to establish a community policing centre in Gastown as residents and businesses there say they want increased visibility of officers.

A statement from Sim said more focused attention will be brought to the area using several police resources and tactics.

He said the approach will address street-entrenched offenders and help the business community with violent robberies associated with repeat shoplifters.

While Gastown is a draw for tourists, it also neighbours the Downtown Eastside, and Sim’s statement says they are confident the added police presence will bring immediate relief and a sense of security.

Sim says the city has heard the residents of Gastown and surrounding communities “loud and clear” that it wants action to address street disorder.

“These two steps are not a silver bullet and more will need to be done to bring back a sense of safety in your neighbourhood,” Sim said in the statement.