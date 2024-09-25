‘Change can happen’: Residential school march victim finds justice in dangerous driving verdict

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

Jeremy Kaastra said he’s relieved the senior who plowed his pickup truck through a march for residential school survivors, has been convicted of dangerous driving.

“It feels great to know that something has happened,” said Kaastra, who was one of four people hit by Richard Manuel’s vehicle two years ago. “It feels great to know that the struggle it took to even get here was not for nothing.”

Getting justice, Kaastra said, hasn’t been easy.

The Chilliwack resident claims he had to track down an RCMP officer to give his statement after the June 4, 2022 incident, and initially wasn’t confident police would investigate what happened.

“There’s a lot of stigma with natives trying to pursue justice because justice isn’t for us,” Kaastra told Global News in an interview on Tuesdaty. “Justice is for everyone else. Justice is to be used against us, not for us.”

Kaastra said he was proud to be walking in the ‘March for Recognition for Residential Schools’ from Mission’s Heritage Park to the site of the former St. Mary’s Residential School.

“I was trying to raise awareness for something that was really important to my culture,” he said.

Kaastra and about 150 other marchers were on Lougheed Highway when the procession was disrupted by Manuel, who court heard was angry and upset at the road being blocked.

In handing down her guilty verdict Monday, Provincial Court Judge Edna Ritchie said Manuel drove too fast and said he didn’t care if he ran people – including children – over.

During the trial, Kaastra testified he saw the blue pickup truck coming towards him and picking up speed.

When he could not get out of the way in time, he jumped up and ended up rolling over the hood.

“When I was hit by the truck, I feel like I had lost a part of myself almost as the elders would tell me, I lost a part of my Indian,” Kaastra recalled. “It scared the Indian out of me in a way.”

The judge also noted Manuel was yelling racial slurs, with one witness testifying she heard “Dirty f—ing Indians, get over residential schools.”

Manuel, who turns 79 this year, could face up to two years in jail and/or a fine and driving prohibition.

Criminal lawyer Ravi Hira, K.C., who is not connected to the case said the accused’s age and lack of criminal history or driving record, would be considered mitigating factors during sentencing.

“The likelihood of jail is very low despite the racial aspect,” Hira told Global News in an interview on Tuesday. “If this was motivated by Indigenous hatred, then that is a very aggravating factor.”

“It’s important that this is something that he’s held accountable for,” said Kaastra. “Because it’s impacted so much of my life, I’m not the same since then for sure.”

Kaastra said the guilty verdict will help him heal, and he can now focus on his mental health and physical therapy for his back.

“With small little victories like this in court, it is possible that change can happen.”

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Support is also available through the 24-hour National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.