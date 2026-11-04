COMMENTARY: Why both political parties are wrong about Bell’s AI Data Centre

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The NDP says that Donald Trump and Donald Trump Junior have controlling stakes in Bell’s main tenants, CoreWeave and Cerebras.

The Province says that Bell’s hyperscale data centre will significantly contribute to Canadian Data Sovereignty.

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Both are wrong.

As both parties fight for even the smallest political gains, the truth is getting lost in the fray. Listen to what the experts have to say.