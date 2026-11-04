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Politics

COMMENTARY: Why both political parties are wrong about Bell’s AI Data Centre

By Andrew Kitchen Global News
Posted November 4, 2026 11:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Both political parties wrong about Bell’s AI Data Centre?'
Both political parties wrong about Bell’s AI Data Centre?
WATCH: Both political parties wrong about Bell's AI Data Centre?
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The NDP says that Donald Trump and Donald Trump Junior have controlling stakes in Bell’s main tenants, CoreWeave and Cerebras.

The Province says that Bell’s hyperscale data centre will significantly contribute to Canadian Data Sovereignty.

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Both are wrong.

As both parties fight for even the smallest political gains, the truth is getting lost in the fray. Listen to what the experts have to say.

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