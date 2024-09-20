Memorial service to be held for Calgary children’s entertainer Buck Shot

Send this page to someone via email

It will be the last show for longtime children’s TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge as a memorial is held Friday in Calgary.

For 30 years, Buck Shot and his sidekick Benny the Bear entertained Calgarians with songs, puppets, the birthday book and his nifty battered cowboy hat.

Barge died at home last month just 10 days short of his 88th birthday.

The memorial is set for noon at the Centre Street Church.

“It’s like the last show. That’s why we did it at noon,” said his son Ken.

“It’s at noon because that’s when ‘The Buck Shot Show’ would start … 12 o’clock every day,” added his daughter Brenda.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be nice to have the memorial because dad would love it.”

View image in full screen Brenda Barge and Ken Barge talk about their father’s life, Ron Barge creator of the children’s show Buck Shot in Calgary on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Todd Korol / The Canadian Press

“Buck Shot” was one of the longest-running children’s shows in Canada, surpassing “Mr. Dressup,” which ran for 29 years, and “The Friendly Giant,” which aired for 27.

Barge was asked to develop the show when he was a cameraman and floor director at CFCN in Calgary. He had a knack for interviewing kids in the audience and getting actual responses.

The show ran from 1967 to 1997, but Barge continued in his role making special appearances at events.

“It’s just for people who want to celebrate him. We’ve had so many beautiful things said online,” Brenda Barge said.

“It’s been such a reawakening of who my dad was because it’s been a lot of years since he was Buck Shot.”

A musician most of his life, Barge played in bands from the time he was 16. He played piano and sang with the Stardells for more than 20 years in Calgary.

His family said he loved the show and the character he created. Since the show was done live, it led to a number of pranks being played by people working on it.

“The birthday book was the primary target and the hired hands would put either a bad joke or a bad picture or something that was not appropriate for children’s television and my dad would have to keep a straight face while he was holding that stupid book,” said Ken.