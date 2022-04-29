Surrey RCMP investigating incident outside mosque as ‘possible hate crime’

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP said Friday they have now identified the person they believe was driving the vehicle in connection with an incident outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque this week.

The British Columbia Muslim Association said Thursday that a car sped by Ramadan worshippers leaving evening prayers at the Jame Masjid Mosque and a substance was thrown by someone in the vehicle.

The letter said the car sped away, but returned and repeatedly feigned trying to run the congregants over.

“It is believed there were other occupants in that suspect vehicle and police are working to gather more information at this time,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said.

She added RCMP would not say this incident was a hate crime: “officers are exploring the possibility that this may be a hate crime, however, it has not yet been determined.”

The British Columbia Muslim Association would like the incident to be investigated as a possible hate crime.

Representatives from the mosque did not want to speak publicly Friday.

Sidhu said the force’s diversity unit is engaged and it will be reaching out to the Muslim leaders to hear their concerns.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said in a tweet we must all condemn acts of hate and racism.

I’m disgusted by the reports of an attempt to terrorize and harm people outside Surrey Jamia Masjid Mosque as they left prayers. I stand with those targeted and the Muslim community. We must condemn acts of hate and racism wherever we see them. https://t.co/2rSv6BtrEb — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) April 29, 2022

