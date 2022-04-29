Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP investigating incident outside mosque as ‘possible hate crime’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP investigating incident outside local mosque' Surrey RCMP investigating incident outside local mosque
Surrey RCMP are investigating a disturbing incident outside a local mosque earlier this week. As Andrea Macpherson reports, there are fears it was an attack meant to target members of the Muslim community.

Surrey RCMP said Friday they have now identified the person they believe was driving the vehicle in connection with an incident outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque this week.

The British Columbia Muslim Association said Thursday that a car sped by Ramadan worshippers leaving evening prayers at the Jame Masjid Mosque and a substance was thrown by someone in the vehicle.

The letter said the car sped away, but returned and repeatedly feigned trying to run the congregants over.

“It is believed there were other occupants in that suspect vehicle and police are working to gather more information at this time,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said.

She added RCMP would not say this incident was a hate crime: “officers are exploring the possibility that this may be a hate crime, however, it has not yet been determined.”

Click to play video: 'New data shows disturbing increase in number of nation-wide hate crimes' New data shows disturbing increase in number of nation-wide hate crimes
New data shows disturbing increase in number of nation-wide hate crimes – Mar 18, 2022

The British Columbia Muslim Association would like the incident to be investigated as a possible hate crime.

Trending Stories

Representatives from the mosque did not want to speak publicly Friday.

Read more: B.C. Muslim Association ‘gravely concerned’ after incident outside Surrey mosque

Sidhu said the force’s diversity unit is engaged and it will be reaching out to the Muslim leaders to hear their concerns.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said in a tweet we must all condemn acts of hate and racism.

