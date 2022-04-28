Menu

Comments

Crime

B.C. Muslim Association ‘gravely concerned’ after incident outside Surrey mosque

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 9:10 pm
A general view of a worshippers shoes as muslims attend prayers in the sunshine at the BBC Community Centre in the Spitalfields area, close to the Square Mile, on May 31, 2013 in London, England. View image in full screen
A general view of a worshippers shoes as muslims attend prayers in the sunshine at the BBC Community Centre in the Spitalfields area, close to the Square Mile, on May 31, 2013 in London, England. Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

The British Columbia Muslim Association says it is “gravely concerned” after an incident outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque.

The association says in a letter shared on Twitter by the National Council of Canadian Muslims that a car sped by Ramadan worshippers leaving evening prayers and a substance was thrown by someone in the vehicle.

Read more: Muslim community calls on Ontario leaders to commit to Our London Family Act after election

The letter dated Thursday says the car sped away, but returned and repeatedly feigned trying to run the congregants over.

It says pretending to run people over is “not a small matter” after a Muslim family in London, Ont., was struck and killed by a truck last summer in what police have said was a hate-motivated attack.

The B.C. Muslim Association says its first priority is making sure congregants are safe in the aftermath of the incident in Surrey, and it’s also calling on police to investigate it as a potential hate crime.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

In a series of tweets, the national Muslim council says it’s calling on political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan, to prioritize challenging Islamophobia.

“While action has been taken on some of our recommendations, many of the recommendations we put forward after the London Terror Attack have not been realized,” it says. “We need to do more. And we need to do it now.”

Click to play video: 'Global News exclusive: Alleged London attacker inspired by New Zealand mosque gunman, sources say' Global News exclusive: Alleged London attacker inspired by New Zealand mosque gunman, sources say
Global News exclusive: Alleged London attacker inspired by New Zealand mosque gunman, sources say – Nov 10, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
