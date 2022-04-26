Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize dozens of guns, grenades and ammo from Kitchener homes

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 10:28 am
Waterloo Regional Police raided the two homes after a gunshot call in Kitchener. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police raided the two homes after a gunshot call in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they raided two homes in Kitchener on Monday where they seized more than two dozen guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, two inert grenades, and a crossbow.

According to police, the homes were searched after two men were arrested after a shooting just before midnight on Monday.

Read more: Woman killed, man in custody as police investigate homicide in Kitchener

They say officers responded to a shooting call near Misty Crescent and Misty Street in Kitchener at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, when they spotted the two men. Police arrested them after a short chase.

Trending Stories

The two Kitchener men, aged 38 and 34, were charged with escaping lawful custody, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

The older man was also charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Read more: Kitchener man charged following stabbing: Waterloo police

Police say that no injuries were reported from the shooting, and that they seized the weapon.

Then on Monday, police searched the homes, where they found 11 handguns and 17 long guns as well as the other items.

Police say they expect to lay further weapons charges.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener man arrested tagKitchener shooting tagKitchener guns tagKitchener raids tagMist Crescent Kitchener tagMisty Street Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers