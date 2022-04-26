Police seize dozens of guns, grenades and ammo from Kitchener homes

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they raided two homes in Kitchener on Monday where they seized more than two dozen guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, two inert grenades, and a crossbow.

According to police, the homes were searched after two men were arrested after a shooting just before midnight on Monday.

They say officers responded to a shooting call near Misty Crescent and Misty Street in Kitchener at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, when they spotted the two men. Police arrested them after a short chase.

The two Kitchener men, aged 38 and 34, were charged with escaping lawful custody, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and discharging a firearm with intent.

The older man was also charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police say that no injuries were reported from the shooting, and that they seized the weapon.

Then on Monday, police searched the homes, where they found 11 handguns and 17 long guns as well as the other items.

Police say they expect to lay further weapons charges.