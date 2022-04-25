Kitchener man charged following stabbing: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they charged a man in connection with a stabbing which occurred in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area around Florence Avenue and Huber Street at around 10:20 a.m. for a reported disturbance involving two men.

Police say one of the men “lunged at the other male with a knife during the argument.”

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Kitchener, was left with minor injuries as a result, policy say.

A 26-year-old Kitchener man is facing a multitude of charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death and breach of probation.

