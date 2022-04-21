More than 5,000 Saskatchewan drivers ticketed for speeding in March: SGI

Send this page to someone via email

During March, SGI and Saskatchewan law enforcement dedicated the month’s spotlight to focus on speeding where 5,023 tickets were issued related to speeding and aggressive driving.

The March focus was part of the Traffic Safety Spotlight where 285 tickets for speeding in a school zone were handed out along with 220 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h while passing an emergency vehicle that is stopped with its lights activated.

“With nicer weather around the corner, our roads will be busier with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists,” said an SGI statement. “Obeying speed limits will help you and everyone you share the road with arrive at your destinations safely.”

There were also 96 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h while passing a work zone or highway equipment with lights flashing; 190 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 km/h; 25 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h and 14 tickets for racing.

SGI stated that other results from the March Traffic Safety Spotlight included 285 tickets for seatbelts and child restraints being used incorrectly or not at all; 434 distracted driving tickets and 358 impaired driving offences.

This month’s spotlight is focused on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles.

