Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

More than 5,000 Saskatchewan drivers ticketed for speeding in March: SGI

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 7:20 pm
The Saskatchewan-wide traffic safety spotlight focused on one of the leading factors in fatal crashes. View image in full screen
SGI released results from the March's Traffic Safety Spotlight that focused on speeding where law enforcement handed out over 5,000 tickets. File / Global News

During March, SGI and Saskatchewan law enforcement dedicated the month’s spotlight to focus on speeding where 5,023 tickets were issued related to speeding and aggressive driving.

The March focus was part of the Traffic Safety Spotlight where 285 tickets for speeding in a school zone were handed out along with 220 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h while passing an emergency vehicle that is stopped with its lights activated.

Read more: Automated licence plate readers help Saskatchewan police crackdown on suspended drivers

“With nicer weather around the corner, our roads will be busier with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists,” said an SGI statement. “Obeying speed limits will help you and everyone you share the road with arrive at your destinations safely.”

There were also 96 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h while passing a work zone or highway equipment with lights flashing; 190 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 km/h; 25 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h and 14 tickets for racing.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sask. police report more than 5,400 aggressive driving, speeding offences in August: SGI

SGI stated that other results from the March Traffic Safety Spotlight included 285 tickets for seatbelts and child restraints being used incorrectly or not at all; 434 distracted driving tickets and 358 impaired driving offences.

This month’s spotlight is focused on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone' Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone
Video captures driver speeding, swerving through a Saskatchewan construction zone – Jul 28, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSpeeding tagSGI tagSpeeding Tickets tagSaskatchewan Police tagTraffic Safety Spotlight tagSaskatchewan Law Enforcement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers