Sask. police report more than 5,400 aggressive driving, speeding offences in August: SGI

August turned out to be an active month for police across Saskatchewan‘s roads, according to numbers from Saskatchewan Government Insurance‘s (SGI) traffic safety spotlight.

Last month’s focus was on rural road safety with SGI turning its attention to offering tips on how drivers can travel safely on rural Saskatchewan roads.

However, the month turned out to be a busy one for law enforcement, with police reporting a large number of offences on both paved and unpaved roads.

The spotlight highlights showed that police from around the province reported 5,458 aggressive driving or speeding offences.

In addition, there were 418 impaired driving offences, with 312 of them being Criminal Code charges.

There were 799 distracted driving offences, including 683 where drivers were caught using their phone while behind the wheel.

The report added that there were 411 inappropriate or no seatbelt/child restraint offences.

“It doesn’t matter if you are on gravel roads, paved highways or city streets – the rules apply any time you are behind the wheel,” a SGI spokesperson stated in a release. “Slow down, don’t drive distracted or impaired and always wear your seatbelt.”

September’s spotlight will shed light on multiple safety areas, including impaired driving, school safety, speeding and pedestrians.

“This month’s message is tailored to young adults, who are reminded to always make safe choices. A decision you make today has the potential to impact the rest of your life,” SGI added in its statement.

SGI reminds the public there is zero tolerance for drugs or alcohol for all new drivers, including anyone 21 and under or drivers still in the Graduated Driver Licensing program.

More information will be shared throughout the month on SGI’s social media accounts.