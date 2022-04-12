Warman RCMP investigate fatal collision involving pregnant woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Warman RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist are continuing to investigate a collision that occurred on April 9.

Read more: Warman RCMP investigating fatal collision

“Their investigation has determined that a Warman RCMP officer observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV driving erratically southbound on Highway #12,” according to a statement from police. “The RCMP officer engaged their emergency lights to stop the Jeep, which kept driving at a high rate of speed. The officer lost sight of the vehicle.”

The RCMP stated when the officer located the jeep, it had collided with a northbound Toyota SUV – the Jeep had been driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

“(The) driver of the Toyota, a 30-year-old pregnant (woman), was reported deceased at the scene,” stated police. “Her passenger received injuries described as non-life-threatening.”

Police said the driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition or identity was not available at the time of publishing.

Police say the investigation is complex and ongoing. No charges have been laid and no further details can be provided at this time.