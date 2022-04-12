Menu

Crime

Warman RCMP investigate fatal collision involving pregnant woman

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 7:10 pm
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was killed after a driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV collides into her on Highway #16 on April 9, 2022. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was killed after a driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV collides into her on Highway #16 on April 9, 2022. File / Global News

The Warman RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist are continuing to investigate a collision that occurred on April 9.

Read more: Warman RCMP investigating fatal collision

“Their investigation has determined that a Warman RCMP officer observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV driving erratically southbound on Highway #12,” according to a statement from police. “The RCMP officer engaged their emergency lights to stop the Jeep, which kept driving at a high rate of speed. The officer lost sight of the vehicle.”

The RCMP stated when the officer located the jeep, it had collided with a northbound Toyota SUV – the Jeep had been driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatoon dog missing for 18 days found safe, returned to owners

“(The) driver of the Toyota, a 30-year-old pregnant (woman), was reported deceased at the scene,” stated police. “Her passenger received injuries described as non-life-threatening.”

Police said the driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition or identity was not available at the time of publishing.

Police say the investigation is complex and ongoing. No charges have been laid and no further details can be provided at this time.

