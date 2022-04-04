Saskatoon dog missing for 18 days found safe, returned to owners

Send this page to someone via email

Chiko, the missing French bulldog, has been returned safe and sound. The dog went missing on March 17, 2022.

Owners Rachel Zacharias and Braden Fauchoux, of Saskatoon, recovered him after receiving an anonymous text of where to pick him up. Chiko is doing fine and the owners couldn’t be happier for his safe return home.

“I’m just so ecstatic right now,” said Zacharias.

On the evening of March 26, Zacharias and Fauchoux received a call that someone had found Chiko and the stranger offered to meet the couple in Martensville, north of Saskatoon, at 11 p.m. to return their dog. The anonymous person never did show up at the meeting place.

An hour later, the couple returned home only to learn that their home was ransacked, with money, cameras and jewelry stolen. The couple’s home was partially damaged during the robbery but their main concern was the return of their beloved pet.

On the morning of April 4, 2022, Zacharias received an anonymous text message from someone saying they weren’t involved in the robbery and just wanted to give him back.

Chiko was safely located in the town of Osler, over 28 km north of Saskatoon.

“I woke up this morning, received a text message. They said they were going to leave Chico outside the town of Ostler,” said Zacharias.

“So we had people go and take a look. And yeah, for sure, he was sitting there in a crate, so we don’t know how long he was there for. But he was safe.”

Police are still looking for suspects so there have not been any arrests at this time, as the matter is still under investigation.

“We feel that the person(s) that stole Chiko are somehow involved in the break and enter,” stated Warman RCMP Sgt. Jacqueline Spence. “The RCMP received information that Chiko had been dropped off at a safe location, and that his owners were also contacted.”

Zacharias said they had over 10,000 shares on Facebook throughout different pages to spread the word on Chiko’s disappearance.

“We’ve had hundreds of messages coming in every day and just a huge thank you to everybody that’s been looking for him and keeping an eye out for him,” she said.

“I’m glad that he was eventually returned safe to us after 18 days. It was a long 18 days.”