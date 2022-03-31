OPP investigating puppy theft from yard of Norfolk County home

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP are asking for the public’s help locating a four-month-old dog who was reportedly taken from the front yard of a home on Wednesday.

The puppy, described as a blue merle collie with white, black, and grey colours, was reportedly taken around 4 p.m. from the home along Charlotteville East Quarter Line.

In a statement, police said the owner was calling their dogs, and turned around to go back inside when they heard a car drive away. When they turned back around, the dog was gone, police said.

No other details have been provided.

Police say anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

