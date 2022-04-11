Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Warman RCMP investigating fatal collision

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 8:16 pm
Warman RCMP conducted a chase after observing an SUV driving erratically on Highway #12 over the weekend which resulted in one fatality and two people with injuries. View image in full screen
Warman RCMP conducted a chase after observing an SUV driving erratically on Highway #12 over the weekend which resulted in one fatality and two people with injuries. File / Global News

A weekend collision on Highway 12 left one dead, one with life-threatening injuries and a passenger with non-life threatening injuries.

Police stated on April 9, 2022 at 9:45 p.m., a Warman RCMP officer observed an SUV driving erratically on Highway 12.

Read more: Saskatoon dog missing for 18 days found safe, returned to owners

Emergency lights were turned on to engage the driver to stop the vehicle but it proceeded to drive at high speed.

“The officer then located the SUV, which had collided with another vehicle,” Warman RCMP stated in a release.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old (woman) from Warman, was declared deceased at the scene. Her passenger was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Warman, Sask. RCMP located missing man

Police stated that the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but provided no further update on their condition. Their identity is still under investigation.

Warman RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Woman faces impaired driving charge in crash that killed Baeleigh Maurice' Woman faces impaired driving charge in crash that killed Baeleigh Maurice
Woman faces impaired driving charge in crash that killed Baeleigh Maurice – Mar 12, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagCollision tagFatal Collision tagSpeeding tagWarman tagLife Threatening Injuries tagWarman RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers