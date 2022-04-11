Warman RCMP investigating fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

A weekend collision on Highway 12 left one dead, one with life-threatening injuries and a passenger with non-life threatening injuries.

Police stated on April 9, 2022 at 9:45 p.m., a Warman RCMP officer observed an SUV driving erratically on Highway 12.

Emergency lights were turned on to engage the driver to stop the vehicle but it proceeded to drive at high speed.

“The officer then located the SUV, which had collided with another vehicle,” Warman RCMP stated in a release.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old (woman) from Warman, was declared deceased at the scene. Her passenger was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.”

Police stated that the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but provided no further update on their condition. Their identity is still under investigation.

Warman RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.

