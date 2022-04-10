Jury finds both suspects guilty in Calgary chef murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

A jury has come back with verdicts for two people accused of second degree murder in the death of a Calgary chef.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

On Sunday afternoon, a jury found Anthony Dodgson guilty of second-degree murder.

Tommie Holloway was found not guilty of second-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

Herblin was a long-time executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was just weeks away from opening at the time of his death.

A jury has heard that Herblin responded to an early morning break-in at the restaurant and, after police had left, was stabbed in the parking lot and later died.

Dodgson was accused of stabbing Herblin nine times, but said he only remembers being involved in a scuffle.

Holloway testified there was no plan to attack Herblin and although he had smashed the chef’s car windows, he had left before the attack.

Dodgson’s lawyer, Tonii Roulston said it was a senseless death and argued her client is guilty of manslaughter, but not murder because he was high on drugs and alcohol, and unable to understand the consequences of his action.