Crime

Man accused of fatally stabbing Calgary chef insists he doesn’t know if he did it

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 4:01 pm
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Satur View image in full screen
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14. Supplied by Calgary police

One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continues to tell a trial that he has no memory of stabbing the victim.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Read more: Crown focuses on discrepancies in testimony of man accused of killing Calgary chef

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

Dodgson, who is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times in a parking lot, says under cross-examination that he remembers running toward the man and there was a scuffle, but nothing more.

Court has heard that Herblin managed to walk to a nearby gas station for help but later died.

Read more: Accused in Calgary chef’s death says he remembers scuffle, but not stabbing

Dodgson says a friend told him later that day that someone had died at a gas station, and he wondered, “Did I kill that guy?”

Dodgson also says that after his arrest he gave police Holloway’s name as a second suspect.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
