Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Accused in Calgary chef’s death says he remembers scuffle, but not stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 1:28 pm
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Satur View image in full screen
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14. Supplied by Calgary police

One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef has testified he remembers being in a scuffle with the cook but has no memory of stabbing him.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Read more: Trial in Calgary chef’s death told reference to witness as ‘KGB rat’ carved in cell

Dodgson, who is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times, told court he had been drinking heavily and using methamphetamine with Holloway and two other people.

He said he and Holloway broke into Herblin’s soon-to-be opened restaurant to get into an adjacent cannabis shop, but fled when an alarm went off.

Read more: Jurors in Calgary murder trial hear chef was lured to parking lot, fatally stabbed

Story continues below advertisement

Dodgson said they returned hours later and he remembers being in a scuffle with Herblin and ending up on the ground.

Dodgson testified that he has gaps in his memory as a result of the drugs and alcohol.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club in Calgary. His new business, Croque Saveurs, a French deli and cafe, was weeks away from opening when he was killed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary crime tagCalgary murder trial tagChristophe Herblin tagCalgary chef tagChristophe Herblin death tagGlencoe Golf and Country Club tagTommie Holloway tagAnthony Dodgson tagCalgary chef murder trial tagCroque Saveurs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers