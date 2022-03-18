Menu

Crime

Trial in Calgary chef’s death told reference to witness as ‘KGB rat’ carved in cell

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2022 2:50 pm
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Satur View image in full screen
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14. Supplied by Calgary police

A sheriff has testified that he found the name of a key witness at a trial involving a popular Calgary chef’s death carved on a cell wall.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

A young woman, who can’t be identified due to a publication ban, has testified the two men were planning to break into Herblin’s soon-to-be-opened cafe to gain access to an adjacent cannabis shop.

She expressed concern about being in danger for co-operating with police.

Read more: Siksika Nation members call for women’s shelter, as RCMP lay murder charges in woman’s death

Sheriff Keith Arndt testified today that a cell used exclusively by Dodgson during the trial had a message written in ink and later carved into the wall.

Arndt said the message included the name of the witness and said she “is a KGB rat.”

Herblin was stabbed nine times. He managed to walk a short distance to a nearby gas station but later died.

He was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club in Calgary. His new business, Croque Saveurs, a French deli and cafe, was weeks away from opening when he was killed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
