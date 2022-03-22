Menu

Crime

Crown focuses on discrepancies in testimony of man accused of killing Calgary chef

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 8:43 pm
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo.
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/handout-Calgary Police Service

The Crown began attacking Tuesday the testimony of one of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef two years ago.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

Read more: Accused in Calgary chef’s death says he remembers scuffle, but not stabbing

Under cross-examination, Dodgson, who is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times, continued to deny any memory of the attack but did admit that he often carried a knife when he went out by himself.

He testified Monday that he remembered being in a scuffle but had gaps in his memory due to heavy drug and alcohol use.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Carla MacPhail pointed out discrepancies in what Hodgson has told the trial and what he told a Calgary homicide detective in 2020.

Trending Stories

Read more: Jurors in Calgary murder trial hear chef was lured to parking lot, fatally stabbed

“You didn’t tell Det. Cole you didn’t remember. You didn’t tell Det. Cole you were too drunk and high and you didn’t remember large portions of this night,” MacPhail asked.

“No,” replied Dodgson.

“You didn’t tell him you didn’t remember whether or not you inflicted Mr. Herblin’s injuries?”

“No.”

“You told him that you did it?” asked MacPhail.

“Yeah.”

“Saying you don’t recall is very different than saying you didn’t do it,” MacPhail said.

Read more: 2nd suspect charged in death of Calgary café owner: police

Dodgson testified the person who smashed the window of Herblin’s car in order to lure the chef into the parking lot was “Tommie,” but refused to say a last name.

Story continues below advertisement

“No, I won’t say his last name so you guys can put me on the news like that,” he told the court.

Dodgson also testified that he had asked two different officers when he would be found not guilty and that he initially claimed he had been out of town at the time of the attack.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
