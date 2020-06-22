Menu

Crime

2nd suspect charged in death of Calgary café owner: police

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 2:05 pm
Christophe Herblin, 56, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. . Global News

Police have charged a second man in connection to the death of a cafe owner in southwest Calgary.

The victim, identified by police as 56-year-old Christophe Herblin, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his café in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14.

READ MORE: 26-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Calgary café owner: police

Police said Herblin went to his store in response to a break-and-enter alarm around 3 a.m.

Herblin remained in the parking lot after officers had left, “waiting for the business to be secured” until about 6 a.m., at which time it’s believed at least three offenders returned to the scene and a fatal encounter occurred, police said.

On June 3, police charged 26-year-old Anthony Archie Michel Christian with second-degree murder.

Following Christian’s arrest, police said they were searching for a second suspect in the homicide.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating homicide after store break-in

On June 20, 31-year-old Tommie Boris Holloway was also charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Herblin.

Holloway is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

Police said they are not pursuing anymore suspects in the case.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary HomicideCalgary DeathCalgary break and enterChristophe HerblinChristophe Herblin deathCalgary cafeCalgary cafe owner killedCalgary homicide arrestCalgary homicide suspectChristophe Herblin death arrestTommie Boris Holloway
