Crime

Defence rests for one of two suspects in stabbing death of popular Calgary chef

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 2:13 pm
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT. View image in full screen
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT. DPi

The defence for one of two suspects accused in the fatal stabbing a popular Calgary chef has closed its case.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

Read more: Man accused of fatally stabbing Calgary chef insists he doesn’t know if he did it

The lawyer for Dodgson, who is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times in a parking lot, says she will not be calling any further witnesses.

Holloway’s counsel will now begin his case.

Read more: Crown focuses on discrepancies in testimony of man accused of killing Calgary chef

Court has heard that Herblin, who had responded to an early morning break-in at his business, managed to walk to a nearby gas station for help but later died.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
