Closing arguments underway for murder suspects accused of killing Calgary chef

Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a popular Calgary chef.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

A jury has heard that Herblin responded to an early-morning break-in at the restaurant and, after police had left, was stabbed in the parking lot and later died.

Dodgson is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times, but says he only remembers being involved in a scuffle.

Holloway testified there was no plan to attack Herblin and although he had smashed the chef’s car windows, he had left before the attack.

Dodgson’s lawyer, Tonii Roulston, says it was a senseless death and her client is guilty of manslaughter, but not murder, because he was high on drugs and alcohol and unable to understand the consequences of his action.

The trial, which was originally scheduled to last three weeks, is now entering it’s sixth week.