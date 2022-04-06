Menu

Comments

Crime

Closing arguments underway for murder suspects accused of killing Calgary chef

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2022 2:29 pm
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020. View image in full screen
Christophe Herblin is shown in a Calgary Police Service handout photo. Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020. Supplied by Calgary police

Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a popular Calgary chef.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

A jury has heard that Herblin responded to an early-morning break-in at the restaurant and, after police had left, was stabbed in the parking lot and later died.

Read more: Man accused of fatally stabbing Calgary chef insists he doesn’t know if he did it

Dodgson is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times, but says he only remembers being involved in a scuffle.

Holloway testified there was no plan to attack Herblin and although he had smashed the chef’s car windows, he had left before the attack.

Dodgson’s lawyer, Tonii Roulston, says it was a senseless death and her client is guilty of manslaughter, but not murder, because he was high on drugs and alcohol and unable to understand the consequences of his action.

The trial, which was originally scheduled to last three weeks, is now entering it’s sixth week.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
