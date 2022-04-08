Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses sought in Mississauga shooting that injured 16-year-old boy

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 7:33 am
Police at the scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Peel Regional Police are looking to the public for information after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Shots were reported near Creditview Road and Britannia Road West around 3 p.m., police say.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a trauma centre to be treated.

Read more: Police investigating after young person shot in Mississauga

On Tuesday, police initially said the victim suffered critical injuries and later said his condition in hospital was upgraded to serious but stable.

Trending Stories

Officers said two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, both of whom were described as males wearing black clothing, possibly in their 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Hannah Jackson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagGun Violence tagpeel police tagMississauga crime tagMississauga shooting tagCreditview and Britannia tagCreditview and Britannia shooting tagTeen shot Mississauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers