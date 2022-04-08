Witnesses sought in Mississauga shooting that injured 16-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are looking to the public for information after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Shots were reported near Creditview Road and Britannia Road West around 3 p.m., police say.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a trauma centre to be treated.

Read more: Police investigating after young person shot in Mississauga

On Tuesday, police initially said the victim suffered critical injuries and later said his condition in hospital was upgraded to serious but stable.

Officers said two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, both of whom were described as males wearing black clothing, possibly in their 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Hannah Jackson