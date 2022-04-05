Police investigating after shooting in Mississauga leaves victim in ‘critical condition’

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a shooting in Mississauga left one person in hospital in “critical condition.”

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional police said the incident occurred just after 3 p.m., in the Creditview Road and Britannia Road West area of the city.

Police said one male victim was shot.

Peel Paramedics told Global News that a minor was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

In an update just after 4:30 p.m., officers said the victim remained in hospital in “critical condition.”