Police investigating after shooting in Mississauga leaves victim in ‘critical condition’

Police are investigating after a shooting in Mississauga left one person in hospital in “critical condition.”
In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional police said the incident occurred just after 3 p.m., in the Creditview Road and Britannia Road West area of the city.
Police said one male victim was shot.
Peel Paramedics told Global News that a minor was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene.
In an update just after 4:30 p.m., officers said the victim remained in hospital in “critical condition.”
