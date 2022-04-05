Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian dead after being struck by transport truck in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 1:41 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say one person is dead after being struck by a transport truck in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, police said officers were called to the Finch Avenue west and Highway 400 area just after 12:30 p.m., after receiving a report that a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck.

Police told Global News the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drive remained at the scene, officers said.

According to police, the westbound off-ramp to Highway 400 and the westbound lanes of Finch Avenue are closed at Norfinch Drive.



 

