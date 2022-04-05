Pedestrian dead after being struck by transport truck in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person is dead after being struck by a transport truck in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, police said officers were called to the Finch Avenue west and Highway 400 area just after 12:30 p.m., after receiving a report that a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck.

Police told Global News the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drive remained at the scene, officers said.

According to police, the westbound off-ramp to Highway 400 and the westbound lanes of Finch Avenue are closed at Norfinch Drive.

COLLISION:

Finch Av West + Hwy 400

12:32pm

– In the W/B lanes

– Reports a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck

– Police are on scene

– Unknown injuries

– W/B off ramp to HWY 400 and W/B lanes on Finch are closed at Norfinch @TTCnotices#GO630643

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 5, 2022

