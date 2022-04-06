1 person dead after fire breaks out at southeast Calgary duplex: EMS

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died at the scene of a fire at a southeast Calgary duplex on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for Calgary EMS.

They said the victim was a female but could not confirm how old she was.

Police told Global News a fire broke out at a home on 39 Street S.E., north of 26 Avenue, shortly after 9 p.m. They said emergency responders initially found a person who had been badly burned but did not provide details.

As of 10 p.m., officials had not provided any details about an investigation into the blaze and what may have caused it.