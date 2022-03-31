Calgary man charged with 1st-degree murder in relation to early morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been charged with a first-degree murder charge in relation to a February homicide.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Feb. 18., emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. After the fire was extinguished, a person was found dead in the home. Police have since identified the victim as 53-year-old Chad Kowalchuk.

At the time, Calgary Fire Department district chief Martin Keefe said the fire was “suspicious in nature.”

“This investigation has been extremely complex and has required the coordination of resources from across our service,” Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said in an update Thursday. “We continue to investigate the events leading up to the victim’s death and ask anyone who may have information to please contact police.”

Investigators arrested Justin Angus Boucher, 30, last Friday in relation to this case. He has been charged with first-degree murder and arson charges and will appear in court on April 7.

The investigation is ongoing.