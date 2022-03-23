Nobody hurt in out-of-commission school bus fire started by kids playing: Calgary Fire

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation determined a fire that broke out in an out-of-commission school bus in southeast Calgary on Tuesday started after young children were playing with matches inside.

The Calgary Fire Department said Tuesday night that nobody was injured by the blaze.

The CFD said it was alerted to the fire at about 4:20 p.m. and that it started in an alley in the area of 26 Avenue S.E. between 42 Street and 43 Street.

Public information officer, Carol Henke said an investigation found a group of four kids, all under the age of 10, had initially gone into the bus to play.

“There was no intention of starting the bus on fire but fire grows very quickly and there were many combustibles in the bus,” Henke added.

“The issue is that the fire could have spread to neighbouring buildings, thus endangering other people, including firefighters who responded to the incident. The children will be referred to our CFD YFIRES program.”

Henke said the fire did spread to a nearby shed but not to any other buildings.

