Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Nobody hurt in out-of-commission school bus fire started by kids playing: Calgary Fire

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 8:18 am
Fire investigators speak to people after "young children playing with matches" started a fire inside an out-of-commission school bus on March 22, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responsd to a school bus fire in . Global News

An investigation determined a fire that broke out in an out-of-commission school bus in southeast Calgary on Tuesday started after young children were playing with matches inside.

The Calgary Fire Department said Tuesday night that nobody was injured by the blaze.

The CFD said it was alerted to the fire at about 4:20 p.m. and that it started in an alley in the area of 26 Avenue S.E. between 42 Street and 43 Street.

Read more: 3 people in hospital after southeast Calgary house fire

Public information officer, Carol Henke said an investigation found a group of four kids, all under the age of 10, had initially gone into the bus to play.

Trending Stories

“There was no intention of starting the bus on fire but fire grows very quickly and there were many combustibles in the bus,” Henke added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The issue is that the fire could have spread to neighbouring buildings, thus endangering other people, including firefighters who responded to the incident. The children will be referred to our CFD YFIRES program.”

Henke said the fire did spread to a nearby shed but not to any other buildings.

Click to play video: '2 families displaced, pets missing after Okotoks house fire' 2 families displaced, pets missing after Okotoks house fire
2 families displaced, pets missing after Okotoks house fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagFire tagCalgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagFire Safety tagCFD tagSchool Bus Fire tagCalgary School Bus Fire tagfire started by kids tagSchool bus fire started by kids tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers