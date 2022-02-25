3 people in hospital after southeast Calgary house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital because of a large fire that damaged several homes in the southeast Calgary community of Cranston Thursday night.

Several 911 calls came into the Calgary Fire Department around 6:45 p.m about a house fire on Cranfield Crescent.

Firefighters arrived to find one house engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to houses on both sides and to the rear, the city said.

A second alarm was immediately called due to the size of the fire and the rapid spread. Both the residents of the house where the fire began, as well as neighbours, had evacuated their homes by time crews arrived.

The city said crews brought the fire under control with the help of a ladder truck and the damage was limited to four homes. At the height of the fire, 25 firefighters were at the scene.

“Damage to two of the homes is extensive with the other homes limited to mainly exterior damage,” a news release from the city said.

Fire crews on scene said the blaze started in the garage of the initial home.

All occupants are accounted for. The city said four people were evaluated by EMS and three of them went to hospital because of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the city said crews will be on scene through the night.