Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 south Lethbridge homes damaged in Tuesday morning blaze

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 6:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Tuesday morning blaze damages 2 south Lethbridge homes' Tuesday morning blaze damages 2 south Lethbridge homes
WATCH ABOVE: An investigation is underway into what caused one south Lethbridge home to go up in flames and another be damaged early Tuesday morning. It happened in the Southgate neighbourhood, and as Erik Bay shows us, the fire left extensive damage in its wake.

Some residents along Coulee Creek Lane S. woke up on Tuesday to Lethbridge Fire and EMS responding to a house fire at around 6:20 a.m.

“Crews arrived here to find… a significant amount of flames on the back side of the house from the area of the back deck,” said on-duty platoon chief David Heatherington.

“The flames were impinging on the neighbours’ house.”

Read more: Damage in the millions after morning fire destroys Lethbridge Lafarge building

According to the homeowner — who didn’t want to appear on camera — he awoke to a house full of smoke at around 6 a.m. and it only took around 20 minutes for the roof to cave in.

The two people and dog inside the home managed to get out safely.

Story continues below advertisement
Firefighter battle a blaze in south Lethbridge on Apr. 5 2022 View image in full screen
Firefighter battle a blaze in south Lethbridge on Apr. 5 2022. Courtesy: Julie White

Neighbours told Global News they heard a popping sound sometime after 6 a.m.

One witness said she first saw fire on the southeast corner of the home that faces the alley, before the flames moved across the back side of the house. Damage to the structure appeared to be extensive.

A neighbour surveys the damage after a fire ripped through a south Lethbridge home on Apr. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A neighbour surveys the damage after a fire ripped through a south Lethbridge home on Apr. 5, 2022. Erik Bay / Global News

“The house is worth $420,000, but the contents will be another $100,000 easy, so it’s pushing about half-a-million dollars without difficulty.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Damage is in the millions following a hay plant fire near Lethbridge, crews remain on scene

Battling high winds, fire officials said crews were able to knock down the flames quickly and keep the fire from spreading further, although a neighbouring home was damaged. Melted siding on that home was easily visible from the street. The residents of that property are able to remain in their house, however.

A south Lethbridge fire also damaged a neighbouring house. Apr. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A south Lethbridge fire also damaged a neighbouring house. Apr. 5, 2022. Global News

The cause and exact origin of the fire is under investigation.

“We have nothing to indicate anything that’s unusual from a malicious point of view. So far, everything’s looking to be accidental,” Heatherington said.

In all, 17 firefighters from three stations responded to the call.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHouse Fire tagLethbridge tagFlames tagfire investigation taglethbridge fire tagLethbridge Fire & EMS tagSouth Lethbridge tagApril fire in Lethbridge tagCoulee Creek tagSouth Lethbridge fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers