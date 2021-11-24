‘I am excited’: Lethbridge fire chief set to retire in new year

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Lethbridge is looking for a new fire chief, as Marc Rathwell announced his retirement from Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services on Wednesday after spending more than 27 years with the department.

“I am excited about retiring,” he said. “I wouldn’t have gotten to this point without all the mentoring and coaching that I received.”

First hired in 1996 as a paramedic firefighter, Rathwell moved through several positions within the department before assuming the role of chief in 2019.

“Most of (my time was) actually been spent on the floor as a paramedic firefighter, which (I have to) tell you is still my passion and still my love,” he explained.

Rathwell said some of the main challenges he faced over the last two-and-a-half years included the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also monumental in the construction of a new fire station in west Lethbridge.

He remembers his time working with his colleagues as a highlight.

“The biggest thing, the sort of pride that I have through it all has always been the staff and how they’ve been able to accomplish the mission,” he said. “The mission is to provide service to our community.”

Mayor Blaine Hyggen commended Rathwell on his dedication to Lethbridge residents during his time with the city.

“The way that he battled and advocated on behalf of the citizens of Lethbridge for their safety when it came to the EMS dispatch, it’s second to none,” Hyggen said.

"On behalf of council, we want to thank him for his (25-plus) years of service."

When it comes to finding a replacement, community development manager Mike Fox said they’ll be choosing from internal candidates.

“Marc has led his team very successfully, and I think we have a lot of talent internally,” Fox said. “Marc has prepared them to take on the challenges that the city is facing.”

“I think he’s going face some of the same challenges. I think there’s going to be some changes that are going to occur for us,” Rathwell said of the new chief.

“Things like the operational review that we’re doing with KPMG — I think we’re going to see some really good pieces come out of there.”

Rathwell’s last day is set for Feb. 11, 2022, with the goal of hiring a new chief by mid-January to accommodate time for training.

He is looking forward to spending time off his phone and fulfilling his duties as a grandfather.