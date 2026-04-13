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6 comments

  1. Nelson Craig
    April 13, 2026 at 2:59 pm

    Sounds more like he’s a smith/ polievre lacky vying for attention.

  2. Try This
    April 13, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    It is unethical to poach. Should it not be against parliamentary rules? There should be a bi-election called, not just bribery involved.

  3. Anonymous
    April 13, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    You must be dreaming Carney has better taste than that!!!

  4. Anonymous
    April 13, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    cons under pierre are doomed no room in canada for social conservatives

  5. Elbows Up
    April 13, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    They can’t poach someone with values and integrity

  6. Don
    April 13, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    So how much of this is truth and how much is it an attempt to discredit liberals and prop up conservatives

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Conservative MP tells reporters on hot mic, Liberals ‘trying to poach me’

By Jillian Piper Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 1:11 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Recovering Conservative’: Floor-crossers take centre stage at Liberal policy convention'
‘Recovering Conservative’: Floor-crossers take centre stage at Liberal policy convention
Friday marks day two of the Liberal National Convention in Montreal. While delegates are debating policy on issues like housing, the environment and artificial intelligence, it's the growing list of Conservative floor-crossers that's dominating the conversation. As Mackenzie Gray reports, there's been no floor-crosser remorse from the newest Liberals willing to put their past views aside.
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Conservative member of Parliament Billy Morin says the Liberals are trying to get him to cross the floor, but he has no intention of leaving the Conservative caucus.

Speaking on a hot mic before a press conference on Parliament Hill, Morin asked journalists unprompted: “Do you want to run a story on floor crossing?”

When questioned if he would be the next floor crosser, he responded: “No, they’re trying to poach me.”

While Morin is not seen in the framing of the video recorded from the event, a Global News journalist was in the room and heard Morin speak with reporters.

Global News reached out to Morin’s office for comment but has not yet received a response.

Morin was elected to represent the riding of Edmonton Northwest as a Conservative in the last federal election. He also previously served as the Chief of Enoch Cree Nation.

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Click to play video: 'Canadians want floor-crossing MPs to face immediate byelections, new polls show'
Canadians want floor-crossing MPs to face immediate byelections, new polls show

Five MPs have switched political teams to the Liberals in the past five months, including four Conservatives – and there is speculation that more could follow.

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A senior government source tells Global News there are many ongoing conversations between the Liberals and Conservatives to get even more Tories to join the Liberal tent. A Conservative MP also told Global News that they believe more floor crossers will leave the Conservative caucus for the Liberals.

The latest Conservative floor crosser, Marilyn Gladu, changed political stripes just five days ago.

Click to play video: 'Carney is focused on growing the Liberal tent. But at what cost?'
Carney is focused on growing the Liberal tent. But at what cost?

Her switch to the government caucus was widely seen as the most shocking, given her history of supporting socially conservative stances, including restricting abortion, opposing a ban on conversion therapy and supporting the trucker convoy that took over Parliament Hill in 2022.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney defended her switch at the Liberal convention this past weekend and emphasized that she will vote according to his party’s values.

Carney’s government is currently one seat shy of a majority.

Three key by-elections Monday will determine his government’s mandate. Two Toronto-area ridings, University-Rosedale and Scarborough-Southwest, are widely seen as safe Liberal seats that were previously held by former cabinet ministers Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair.

However, the Montreal-area riding of Terrebonne will be a tight race against the Bloc Québécois.

The Liberals won the seat in the last federal election by a single vote, which was ultimately overturned by the Supreme Court due to mail-in ballot errors.

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