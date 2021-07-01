Menu

Fire

Emergency crews battle fire at hay plant near Lethbridge

By Tom Roulston & Erik Bay Global News
Posted July 1, 2021 12:51 am
Click to play video: 'Emergency crews battle fire at hay plant near Lethbridge' Emergency crews battle fire at hay plant near Lethbridge
WATCH ABOVE: It was a busy evening for Lethbridge and Coaldale firefighters on Wednesday, responding to a large fire at a hay plant east of the city. Erik Bay reports.

Smoke could be seen for kilometres on Wednesday as emergency crews were called to battle a large fire at a hay plant near Lethbridge.

The flames broke out at the Green Prairie hay plant, located along Highway 3 between Lethbridge and Coaldale.

Firefighters from both communities responded.

A fire official told Global News one building of the plant was fully involved and crews were conducting a defensive fire operation.

No other details were provided.

Read more: Fire destroys hay bale storage unit near Magrath

Firefighters could be seen dousing adjacent buildings.

Thick black smoke billowed from the fire for several hours Wednesday evening and could be seen from as far away as Magrath.

Story continues below advertisement

It remained an active scene as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

