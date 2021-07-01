Emergency crews battle fire at hay plant near Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Smoke could be seen for kilometres on Wednesday as emergency crews were called to battle a large fire at a hay plant near Lethbridge.

The flames broke out at the Green Prairie hay plant, located along Highway 3 between Lethbridge and Coaldale.

Firefighters from both communities responded.

A fire official told Global News one building of the plant was fully involved and crews were conducting a defensive fire operation.

No other details were provided.

Firefighters could be seen dousing adjacent buildings.

Thick black smoke billowed from the fire for several hours Wednesday evening and could be seen from as far away as Magrath.

It remained an active scene as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.