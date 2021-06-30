Menu

Fire

Calgary crews put out 2 fires on sweltering day

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 8:59 pm
Calgary crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Radcliffe Drive S.E. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Radcliffe Drive S.E. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Global News

As temperatures scorched at around 35 C on Wednesday, the Calgary Fire Department responded to two blazes within an hour.

Read more: 38 record highs set in Alberta Tuesday as historic heat wave continues

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene of a house fire in the 3000 block of Radcliffe Drive S.E. after 5 p.m.

One adult was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation and another was assessed on scene, the CFD said.

Firefighters rescued two lizards but said a dog is missing.

Officials said the damage is “significant.”

Read more: Man, firefighter injured in northeast Calgary trailer fire

At 5:40 p.m., CFD responded to another fire.

Flames emerged from the second storey of a home in the 200 block of Martinwood Way N.E.

Five adults got out safely before crews arrived, and there were no injuries, the CFD said.

Crews said there is significant damage to the second floor.

Read more: 5 people displaced after 2-alarm fire in southeast Calgary

Both fires are under investigation.

