Calgary crews put out 2 fires on sweltering day

As temperatures scorched at around 35 C on Wednesday, the Calgary Fire Department responded to two blazes within an hour.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the scene of a house fire in the 3000 block of Radcliffe Drive S.E. after 5 p.m.

One adult was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation and another was assessed on scene, the CFD said.

Firefighters rescued two lizards but said a dog is missing.

Officials said the damage is “significant.”

At 5:40 p.m., CFD responded to another fire.

Flames emerged from the second storey of a home in the 200 block of Martinwood Way N.E.

Five adults got out safely before crews arrived, and there were no injuries, the CFD said.

Crews said there is significant damage to the second floor.

Both fires are under investigation.