Calgary firefighters battle blaze fed by heat-damaged natural gas meter

Large flames engulfed a home in Calgary’s Marlborough community Saturday night, causing damage to nearby power lines.

Eight residents, along with several pets, were safely evacuated from the single-family home, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said.

Crews were called to the 4700 block of Memorial Drive around 11:20 p.m., where firefighters deployed large volume hose streams from the outside to help firefighters get inside the house and extinguish the flames.

View image in full screen Fire destroyed a home in Calgary’s Marlborough community Saturday night.

CFD said the “large fire” was being fed by a heat-damaged natural gas meter, which was kept under control by firefighters outside.

Firefighters said the flames also damaged overhead power lines. Both ATCO gas and Enmax were on scene to secure the utilities.

“Damage from the fire necessitated excavating the gas line to the home to stop the flow of gas,” CFD said.

No other homes were damaged.

Firefighters were on scene through the night putting out hotspots.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.