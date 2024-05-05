Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Calgary firefighters battle blaze fed by heat-damaged natural gas meter

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 1:29 pm
1 min read
Eight people and several pets were safely evacuated from a large house fire in Calgary's Marlborough community Saturday night. The flames also damaged nearby power lines. View image in full screen
Eight people and several pets were safely evacuated from a large house fire in Calgary's Marlborough community Saturday night. The flames also damaged nearby power lines. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Large flames engulfed a home in Calgary’s Marlborough community Saturday night, causing damage to nearby power lines.

Eight residents, along with several pets, were safely evacuated from the single-family home, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said.

Crews were called to the 4700 block of Memorial Drive around 11:20 p.m., where  firefighters deployed large volume hose streams from the outside to help firefighters get inside the house and extinguish the flames.

Fire destroyed a home in Calgary’s Marlborough community Saturday night. View image in full screen
Fire destroyed a home in Calgary’s Marlborough community Saturday night.

CFD said the “large fire” was being fed by a heat-damaged natural gas meter, which was kept under control by firefighters outside.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters said the flames also damaged overhead power lines. Both ATCO gas and Enmax were on scene to secure the utilities.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Damage from the fire necessitated excavating the gas line to the home to stop the flow of gas,” CFD said.

No other homes were damaged.

Firefighters were on scene through the night putting out hotspots.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices