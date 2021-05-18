Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Lethbridge fire crews battle wind and flames in 3 separate blazes

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 7:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge fire crews battle winds and flames' Lethbridge fire crews battle winds and flames
City of Lethbridge officials are reminding residents to be extremely cautious in these windy and dry conditions. As Erik Bay reports, crews responded to multiple fires Tuesday.

Tuesday was a busy afternoon for the Lethbridge’s fire crews, as firefighters were called to three separate blazes on a warm, windy day.

Firefighters responded to a shed fire at the 600 block of 5 Street, roughly 30 minutes after crews finished dealing with a fence and garbage fire.

Along with the shed, a car was also damaged in the fire, and a nearby garage and house suffered minor damage before crews were able to put out the flames.

Read more: Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services respond to house fire Friday night

“The guys were able to get lines on it and get it knocked down fairly quickly before the fire spread to any exposures,” said Cody Gundlock, deputy chief of operations with Lethbridge Fire & EMS.

Story continues below advertisement

While firefighters doused the second blaze, a third fire sprung up in the coulees of Scenic Drive, forcing all four of the city’s fire stations into action.

“Wind-driven fire obviously pushes pretty quick, so a little bit of a resource issue, but we got on top of it pretty quick,” Gundlock said.

In a tweet, the City of Lethbridge reminded residents to take care in the windy conditions, asking people to be extremely cautious with fire risk activities such as smoking.

Story continues below advertisement

Gundlock said the high winds complicate fire response.

“The wind-driven conditions obviously makes it difficult for our crews to get lines on the fire as it spreads and, again, in our wind conditions here it can spread quickly,” Gundlock said.

Read more: Lethbridge flood risk low so far this spring as city officials monitor drought risk

Lethbridge Fire & EMS said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fires, and the causes of each are still under investigation.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagGrass Fire tagDrought tagStructure Fire tagWinds taglethbridge fire tagWildland Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers