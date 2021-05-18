Lethbridge fire crews battle wind and flames in 3 separate blazes

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday was a busy afternoon for the Lethbridge’s fire crews, as firefighters were called to three separate blazes on a warm, windy day.

Firefighters responded to a shed fire at the 600 block of 5 Street, roughly 30 minutes after crews finished dealing with a fence and garbage fire.

Along with the shed, a car was also damaged in the fire, and a nearby garage and house suffered minor damage before crews were able to put out the flames.

Read more: Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services respond to house fire Friday night

“The guys were able to get lines on it and get it knocked down fairly quickly before the fire spread to any exposures,” said Cody Gundlock, deputy chief of operations with Lethbridge Fire & EMS.

Story continues below advertisement

While firefighters doused the second blaze, a third fire sprung up in the coulees of Scenic Drive, forcing all four of the city’s fire stations into action.

Busy afternoon for Lethbridge Fire & EMS with 3 fires popping up this afternoon, including this grassfire that was knocked down along Scenic Drive. #yql pic.twitter.com/07alwcuOVo — Tom Roulston (@TomRoulston) May 18, 2021

“Wind-driven fire obviously pushes pretty quick, so a little bit of a resource issue, but we got on top of it pretty quick,” Gundlock said.

In a tweet, the City of Lethbridge reminded residents to take care in the windy conditions, asking people to be extremely cautious with fire risk activities such as smoking.

Our emergency crews have responded to multiple fires today including one in the river valley. With high winds and dry conditions, please be extremely cautious with fire risk activities such as smoking. #yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) May 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Gundlock said the high winds complicate fire response.

“The wind-driven conditions obviously makes it difficult for our crews to get lines on the fire as it spreads and, again, in our wind conditions here it can spread quickly,” Gundlock said.

Read more: Lethbridge flood risk low so far this spring as city officials monitor drought risk

Lethbridge Fire & EMS said there were no injuries reported as a result of the fires, and the causes of each are still under investigation.