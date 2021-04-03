Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services respond to house fire Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services were called to a house fire on Beech Road South on Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire, which appeared to be on the side and back of the house, under control. There was extensive damage reported but no dollar loss has been determined yet.

No injuries were reported and the fire is currently under investigation.

According to a tweet by an animal control enforcement officer in Lethbridge, a small white dog escaped during the fire and is still missing.

A small white dog escaped the property during this fire and is still missing. She is likely scared and seeking shelter in the area. Please call our complaint line 403-320-4099 if you see or find this dog. #yql #lethbridge #AnimalServices #pets https://t.co/2yk37SNlD6 — Ofc. S Plourde (@ACOplourde) April 3, 2021

Twenty-two firefighters from four stations responded to the call.