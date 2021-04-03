Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services respond to house fire Friday night

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services were called to a house fire on Beech Road South on Friday night around 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters were able to get the fire, which appeared to be on the side and back of the house, under control. There was extensive damage reported but no dollar loss has been determined yet.
No injuries were reported and the fire is currently under investigation.
According to a tweet by an animal control enforcement officer in Lethbridge, a small white dog escaped during the fire and is still missing.
Twenty-two firefighters from four stations responded to the call.
