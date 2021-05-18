8 people displaced after fire rips through 3 northeast Calgary homes

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people were forced from their homes after fire ripped through three houses in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Skyview Ranch on Tuesday afternoon.

The three homes in the 200 block of Skyview Springs went up in flames at about 3 p.m., a blaze that started in one home and spread to the houses on either side, the Calgary Fire Department said.

View image in full screen Three homes were severely damaged by fire in Calgary’s Skyview Ranch neighbourhood on Tuesday. Global News

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far as four kilometres away, according to east district east district chief Gordon Best.

Images from the scene show one home completely destroyed by the blaze, with flames licking across the rooftop one of the two neighbouring homes. The two next-door houses were significantly damaged and are inhabitable, Best said.

The fire was well-established when firefighters arrived, Best said, and getting control of the flames was made more difficult by high winds, blowing in from the west at about 30 kilometres an hour.

“The wind certainly probably accounted for a bit of the spread, especially to the east side,” Best said. “The wind exacerbates fires. It can also cause fire to behave aggressively interiorly.”

View image in full screen Smoke billows from a fire that force people from three homes in Calgary’s Skyview Ranch community on Tuesday. Global News

Eight trucks and 22 firefighters were on scene and brought the blaze under control “in a fairly aggressive attack,” he added.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Crews are now working to find accommodations for the eight people who were displaced.

8 people have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out in Skyview Ranch this afternoon. The high winds didn’t help the situation. Calgary Fire Department says nobody was injured in the fire. #YYC @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/d7qCaJNoly — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) May 18, 2021

Best said fire investigators were expected to be on scene for the rest of the afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze.

View image in full screen Calgary police on the scene of a fire that forced people out of three homes in Skyview Ranch on Tuesday. Global News