Man treated for burns, smoke inhalation after house fire in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man was burned and treated for smoke inhalation after a house caught fire Wednesday morning in the northwest Calgary community of Ranchlands.

The blaze broke out in the 1400 block of Ranchlands Way at about 11:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from the front window of the house, and the resident was out on the front lawn.

Read more: Calgary crews battle early morning house fire in the northwest

While the man was assessed at the scene and rushed to hospital in critical condition by EMS, fire crews turned their attention to the burning home.

“Our crews were able to attack the fire first from the outside, and then from the inside, quickly bringing it under control,” Calgary Fire Department battalion chief Keith Stall said.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters were concerned the fire might spread to one or more of the seven other units in the building, however the flames were contained to the home it started in, with only minor smoke damage to one nearby unit.

View image in full screen A man was hospitalized after a house fire in northwest Calgary. Global News

Investigators believe it likely started on the main floor in the kitchen area.

The unit had working smoke alarms which went off when the fire broke out, which Stall said is a good reminder to make sure alarms are functioning properly. He also said it’s important not to leave kitchens unattended when cooking.

Stall said it’s expected the residents of the other units would be able to return to their homes shortly.