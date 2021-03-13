Calgary crews battle early morning 2-storey house fire in the northwest

Send this page to someone via email

First responders had a busy morning Saturday as they battled a house fire in northwest Calgary.

Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to 20 Avenue and 4 Street N.W. for a two-storey home fully that was fully engulfed with flames and smoke.

The fire broke out at around 5 a.m., and officials said everyone made it out safely.

Calgary Fire said a second home was exposed and damaged as well.

“Crews focused on the extinguishment of the fire and the protection of the exposed homes. At the time of this report, active salvage and overhaul work is being done on both the source home and one exposed home to ensure the fire is extinguished,” read a statement from the fire department.

Calgary police were on scene helping to close the road on 20 Avenue N.W.

Enmax was called out to help with a downed power line in the back of the home while ATCO focused on control and the flow of utilities.

The fire remains under investigation and anyone with information, photos or video is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.