250 residents forced from Calgary apartment building due to parkade fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department said 250 residents were forced from their Victoria Park building after a fire spread in its parkade on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the 29-storey building at 1 Street and 13 Avenue S.E. for reports of smoke at around 9:20 p.m.

The CFD said three vehicles burned in the blaze, and crews worked to ventilate the building and parkade before letting residents back inside.

Emergency crews responded to a parkade fire in Calgary on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The fire was contained to the parkade and its cause is under investigation, the CFD said.

Advertisement

Related News Calgary fire chief Dongworth admits to racism problem in CFD, outlines plan