250 residents forced from Calgary apartment building due to parkade fire

The Calgary Fire Department said 250 residents were forced from their Victoria Park building after a fire spread in its parkade on Tuesday.
Crews responded to the 29-storey building at 1 Street and 13 Avenue S.E. for reports of smoke at around 9:20 p.m.
The CFD said three vehicles burned in the blaze, and crews worked to ventilate the building and parkade before letting residents back inside.
The fire was contained to the parkade and its cause is under investigation, the CFD said.
