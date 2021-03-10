Menu

Fire

250 residents forced from Calgary apartment building due to parkade fire

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 12:55 am
Emergency crews responded to a parkade fire in Calgary on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Emergency crews responded to a parkade fire in Calgary on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The Calgary Fire Department said 250 residents were forced from their Victoria Park building after a fire spread in its parkade on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the 29-storey building at 1 Street and 13 Avenue S.E. for reports of smoke at around 9:20 p.m.

The CFD said three vehicles burned in the blaze, and crews worked to ventilate the building and parkade before letting residents back inside.

Emergency crews responded to a parkade fire in Calgary on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Emergency crews responded to a parkade fire in Calgary on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The fire was contained to the parkade and its cause is under investigation, the CFD said.

