Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services announces new chief

A familiar face will be taking over the top job with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.

The City of Lethbridge announced deputy chief Greg Adair has been selected as the new chief.

“I am extremely honoured and excited to be taking on the role of fire chief for the City of Lethbridge,” said Adair. “I am humbled to lead the men and women of Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services who work tirelessly to keep the community safe.

“I accept the responsibilities that come with this new job and am looking forward to leading our department into the future.”

The new appointment was needed after current fire chief Marc Rathwell announced his retirement last year after spending more than 27 years with the department.

Adair has been with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services since June 2017 following a 20-year paramedic/firefighter career with Red Deer Emergency Services. During that time, he was deputy chief for eight years.

Adair also has advanced care paramedic experience, and 10 years of wildland firefighting with Alberta Sustainable Resource Development.

Adair was also the City of Lethbridge’s interim director of community services from June 2020 to March 2021.

Some of his tasks to tackle include securing a long-term ambulance contract with Alberta Health Services, continuing to advocate for EMS dispatch services to be provided by the local Public Safety Communications Centre and making the mental and physical health of the employees a top priority, according to the release from the city.

Adair will start in his new role on Jan. 12.