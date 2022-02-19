Damage in the millions after morning fire destroys Lethbridge Lafarge building

Send this page to someone via email

Large flames and thick smoke filled the north end of Lethbridge early Saturday morning as fire crews attended a large blaze at the Lafarge plant.

The fire was discovered by the building’s security just after 3 a.m., and emergency crews were called right away, according to Mike Schmidtler, general manager of Lafarge southern Alberta.

“It’s a block building, so the walls themselves weren’t on fire, but all of the roof is gone,” Schmidtler said.

“What we were most concerned about was the residents. Police and fire were excellent, and they evacuated the homes just on the east side of the building.”

Firefighters from five different Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Service Department stations were called out to the scene at 530 9 Ave north.

Upon arrival, fire crews told Global News they saw flames shooting up from at least three blocks away.

Shawn Folk, platoon chief for Lethbridge fire, said this category of a structure fire is quite rare, especially at a concrete plant.

“You always think, well, what’s there left to burn?” Folk explained.

High winds in the area did not prove to be helpful in the fight to contain the fire. Blowing smoke and embers were sent east of the building where several trees also caught fire.

“Here in southern Alberta, the westerly winds are our nemesis for a lot of things, [including] grass fires and structured fires,” says Folk.

No injuries were reported, and all evacuated nearby residents were able to return to their homes.

As of around noon, firefighters had the fire under control; however, some will stay behind and continue to put out hot spots within the next several hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Schmidtler said Lafarge rented out the building to Lethbridge Landscape Supply, and materials stored in the block building may have been the cause. Adding work at the plant should resume by Tuesday.

Damage is estimated at $3 million to $4 million.

—With files from Jessika Guse, Global News