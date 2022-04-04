8 teens and a man from Kitchener arrested in connection with recent assault

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested eight teens and a man in connection with an assault that took place in early March in Kitchener.

The incident occurred near Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard back on March 10.

At around noon that day, a teen was approached by a group of teens and attacked.

Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

They say they have arrested a group of males from Kitchener between the ages of 15 and 19 years old in connection with the incident.

Six teens aged 17, plus a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 19-year-old man, have been charged with assault causing bodily harm, causing a disturbance, and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, three of the 17-year-olds are also facing extortion charges.

Police say they expect to lay additional charges in connection with the incident.