Crime

1 in custody after 78-year-old man assaulted near Victoria Park in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 10:39 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with an incident that caused the road to be closed near Victoria Park in Kitchener on Wednesday.

At around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police tweeted that the intersection of David Street and Jubilee Drive was closed for a police investigation, though few other details were provided at the time.

The intersection was closed for about four hours as police later announced that an assault had occurred in the area.

Later, police said a 78-year-old man was walking along David Street at around 12:30 p.m. when he was assaulted by an unknown assailant who then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the victim was then taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Just before midnight, police said they had apprehended a suspect in connection with the assault.

They said that a 29-year-old Kitchener man is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

