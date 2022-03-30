Waterloo police warning public about theft of bylaw officer’s jacket

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to the public about potential imposters after a by-law officer’s jacket went missing in North Dumfries.

According to police, officers were called to the North Dumfries Community Complex on Greenfield Road in Ayr shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday after a break-in was reported.

They say that between 9:45 a.m. and 6:45 p.m., a locker was broken into and the thief or thieves made off with a navy blue bylaw jacket which has the words Municipal Enforcement Officer written on the back. The jacket also reportedly has North Dumfries Township Enforcement Officer patches on both shoulders.

Police say residents should be wary of a potential impersonator pretending to be a by-law officer. If residents are concerned about someone using police issued equipment improperly, they are being asked to call 911 to confirm the identity of the officer in question.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.