Waterloo police looking for driver who hit person rescuing pet from Cambridge road

Waterloo Regional Police say a pedestrian was left injured during a hit-and-run collision in Cambridge over the weekend.

Police say emergency services were called to Saginaw Parkway near Stonecairn Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after it was reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

They say the pedestrian was attempting to remove a pet from Saginaw Parkway when they were hit by a red car that was headed westbound on the roadway.

Police say the driver reportedly honked before the collision occurred but it continued down the road after hitting the person.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.