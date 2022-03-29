Menu

Crime

Police seize 20K worth of illegal drugs during traffic stop in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 3:55 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say more than $20,000 worth of drugs was seized and a Brantford man was charged after a traffic stop in Cambridge on Monday morning.

According to police, officers pulled over a GMC truck near the intersection of Hespeler and Pinebush roads shortly after 10 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo police looking for driver who hit person rescuing pet from Cambridge road

Police say the driver was driving the truck while disqualified and was arrested.

Officers then searched the truck, where they found a large quantity of drugs, including 95 grams of cocaine, 46 grams of heroin, 38 grams of cannabis resin, 198 grams of psilocybin and 242 grams of dried cannabis.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested after car crash, ensuing fracas

A 59-year-old man from Brantford is facing numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with a release order and driving while disqualified.

