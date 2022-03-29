Police seize 20K worth of illegal drugs during traffic stop in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say more than $20,000 worth of drugs was seized and a Brantford man was charged after a traffic stop in Cambridge on Monday morning.

According to police, officers pulled over a GMC truck near the intersection of Hespeler and Pinebush roads shortly after 10 a.m.

Police say the driver was driving the truck while disqualified and was arrested.

Officers then searched the truck, where they found a large quantity of drugs, including 95 grams of cocaine, 46 grams of heroin, 38 grams of cannabis resin, 198 grams of psilocybin and 242 grams of dried cannabis.

A 59-year-old man from Brantford is facing numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with a release order and driving while disqualified.