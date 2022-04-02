Menu

Crime

Quebec provincial police investigating 2 suspected femicides

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2022 12:36 pm
The Sûreté du Québec says a 49-year-old man was charged Friday following the death of his spouse, in what they allege could be the second femicide in the province within 24 hours. View image in full screen
The Sûreté du Québec says a 49-year-old man was charged Friday following the death of his spouse, in what they allege could be the second femicide in the province within 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec’s provincial police say a 49-year-old man was charged Friday following the death of his spouse, in what they allege could be the second femicide in the province within 24 hours.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says Pascal Arseneault was arrested after the body of Louise Avon, 64, was discovered in what was left of the couple’s home in Ste. Agathe des Monts, Que., which was allegedly set on fire late Thursday evening.

Arseneault was charged Friday afternoon in the Saint-Jérôme courthouse with second-degree murder.

Police say they are investigating another alleged case of domestic violence in a separate incident that occurred earlier that day.

Madeleine Desormeaux, 68, and Laurent Thibault, 76, were found dead Thursday morning in a residence in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, northern Quebec.

Police say the early investigation suggests it was a murder-suicide and possible femicide.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
